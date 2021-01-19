Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bike rally held in J-K to create awareness about traffic rules

The Government College for Women at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday held a bike-scooter rally from Jammu to Katra to create awareness about traffic rules to mark the 32nd National Road Safety month.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:40 IST
Bike rally held in J-K to create awareness about traffic rules
Bike rally held at Jammu make people aware of road safety (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Government College for Women at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday held a bike-scooter rally from Jammu to Katra to create awareness about traffic rules to mark the 32nd National Road Safety month. The rally was flagged off by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Jammu Shiv Kumar Sharma.

"As per the direction of the Indian government, the National Road Safety Month (January 18-February 17) was inaugurated yesterday," informed SSP. "The traffic police of Jammu are deployed for the safety of the people and the heavy fine being imposed so that the road-users must adopt the traffic rules," he said.

Appealing to the youth, Sharma said that they must follow the road safety measures as their lives are precious for their parents and the nation. "In order to celebrate the Road Safety month, we are holding a bike rally with a motive to aware people of the safety measures of the road," informed a student Sanam Tasleem.

"Most road accident occurs as people avoid wearing helmets or put on seatbelts. We want people to be aware of it," she said. Another student Preity Choudhary informed that to commemorate the 32nd National Road Safety month, Biker Brotherhood collaborated with the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Reasi and held a bike rally.

"Around 35 female riders will ride their bikes and scooters. We will convey the message to on road safety measures to avoid road accidents," she said. National Road Safety Month was inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldiv...

Nepal SC to continue hearing on dissolution of Parliament tomorrow

Nepals Supreme Court will continue the hearing on Wednesday on writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives HoR by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The case...

Survey: Major European allies optimistic about Biden admin

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will assume office amid a surge in optimism among major European allies, and at home, about the future of trans-Atlantic relations and American foreign policy in general, a poll showed Tuesday.Four years of Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021