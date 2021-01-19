Man killed by six persons over property dispute

A 26-year-old man was brutallykilled by six persons over a property dispute in Nagpurdistrict of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Lohari Sawangavillage in Jalalkheda police station area when the deceasedSharad Chaple confronted his neighbour Ratnakar Savarkar, aprime accused in the case, over some construction work, anofficial said.

An argument ensued, following which Savarkar and hiswife abused Chaple and pushed him away.

On Monday afternoon, six persons attacked Chaple inhis farm with sharp weapons.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Government MedicalCollege and Hospital (GMC&H), the official said.

Police have registered a case of murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)