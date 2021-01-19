PM Modi calls up Union Minister Shripad Naik as his condition improves

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), to enquire about his health following his tragic accident.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), to enquire about his health following his tragic accident. This is the second time PM Modi has called up Naik to check on his health. He had previously called the AYUSH minister on Friday.

Meanwhile, GMCH issued a statement on Tuesday stating that Naik's condition is improving. "The AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik is doing well and his general condition is improving. All his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate, and oxygen levels are within normal limits," the statement read.

Naik has been hospitalised since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka. His wife, Vijaya Naik, who had been travelling with him during the accident, died on the spot. Naik was briefly brought out of the hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters from the hospital, Naik said that he has recovered from the accident and urged his well-wishers not to crowd at the hospital. "I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in 4-5 days and after that, I will meet everyone," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

