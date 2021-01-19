Girl rushed to hospital after plane lands in Nagpur, dies

An eight-year-old ailing girlflying to Mumbai from Lucknow with parents died in a hospitalwhere she was rushed after the plane made an emergency landingat the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning, police officialssaid.

The deceased, a resident of Saherikhas village inSiddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was being taken toMumbai for medical treatment by her parents by a privateairline flight from Lucknow, said the officials of theSonegaon police station.

Her health condition deteriorated during the journeyand the plane made an emergency landing at the Dr BabasahebAmbedkar International Airport here, they said.

She was rushed to Government Medical College andHospital, where she died, the officials said.

The exact cause of her death was not known, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by theSonegaon police, under whose jurisdiction the airport falls,the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)