Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria says fires hit oil tankers near Homs refinery, no casualties

The governor of Homs, Bassam Barsik, was quoted on state media as saying civil defence teams were working on extinguishing the fire that erupted during "the loading of crude oil". "There are no human casualties and we are working on containing the spread of the fire," Barsik said. The Russian air force has also been active in recent weeks in helping the Syrian army bomb suspected hideouts of militants in the Homs area.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:44 IST
Syria says fires hit oil tankers near Homs refinery, no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian civil defence teams on Tuesday were extinguishing a huge fire that swept a number of oil tankers loading crude oil from an installation near the country's main Homs refinery after a blast that hit the depot area, state media said.

An explosion had earlier hit a government-owned crude oil transportation company in the city and oil tankers loading crude oil from the installation then caught fire, state media reported. The governor of Homs, Bassam Barsik, was quoted on state media as saying civil defence teams were working on extinguishing the fire that erupted during "the loading of crude oil".

"There are no human casualties and we are working on containing the spread of the fire," Barsik said. It was not clear if the explosions were an accident or the result of sabotage in a war-torn country where violence has subsided but insurgents and rebels still wage attacks in government-held areas.

There have been hit-and-run attacks on government forces in the central province of Homs in recent months by remnants of Islamic State militants who take shelter in outlying, sparsely populated areas. The Russian air force has also been active in recent weeks in helping the Syrian army bomb suspected hideouts of militants in the Homs area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on waiver for Pentagon nominee

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a waiver to allow retired Army General Lloyd Austin to become secretary of defense, according to a House schedule posted on Tuesday.Austin, who retired from the military i...

Baseball-MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

Major League Baseball MLB plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Me...

Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of Trump's White House departure

From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States will be illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID...

U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist Islamic State -Department of Justice

A U.S. Army soldier was arrested on federal terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to assist Islamic State conduct a deadly ambush on U.S. troops, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.Cole James Bridges, 20, a Privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021