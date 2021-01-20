Dozen U.S. National Guard removed from inaugural duty after vetting

Dozen U.S. National Guard removed from inaugural duty after vettingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 01:19 IST
A dozen members of the U.S. National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden after vetting, which included screening for potential ties to right-wing extremism, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday.
A Pentagon spokesman said the vetting went beyond ties to extremist groups. One Guard member was removed from duty after troubling text messages and another had been reported to a tip line, Army General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guard
- Joe Biden
- Pentagon
- National Guard Bureau
- Army
- Daniel Hokanson
ALSO READ
DC mayor calls in National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests
South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces
DC mayor calls in National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests
State on guard to check bird flu: Karnataka Health Minister
Soccer-City don't have enough players for League Cup semi, says Guardiola