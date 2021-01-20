Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tenth round of talks between govt, farmers over agri laws today

The tenth round of talks between the Central government and farmers' representatives over the contentious agricultural laws will be held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 08:50 IST
Tenth round of talks between govt, farmers over agri laws today
Visual from the ninth round of talks on January 15.. Image Credit: ANI

The tenth round of talks between the Central government and farmers' representatives over the contentious agricultural laws will be held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm. The talks were earlier scheduled for January 19 was later postponed to Wednesday.

As the ninth round of talks between the Central government and farmer unions on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Tomar had said the government will think about the draft with an "open mind".

Saying that the government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions, he had asserted that the Centre is positive to reach a solution through talks. On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting. However, the leaders of farmers' unions rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of the farm laws.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) had recused himself from the four-member committee appointed by the top court over the new farm laws. The first meeting of the Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to deliberate with concerned stakeholders on farm laws, was held on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spezia beat 9-man Roma 4-2 to reach Italian Cup quarters

Spezia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 4-2 win against nine-man Roma after extra time.Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara scored in extra time for Spezia, which next plays Napoli.The match changed ...

Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to positive coronavirus test

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth has been pulled out of the ongoing Thailand Open after she tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation BWF said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital...

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness. The ...

'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021