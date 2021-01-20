Sex racket busted in Mumbai; 8 models rescued, 3 persons held

Police have busted a high-profileflesh trade racket at a plush hotel in Mumbai and rescuedeight models from there, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific information, the police's CrimeIntelligence Unit conducted a raid on the hotel located nearthe Juhu beach in western suburbs on Tuesday, he said.

During the raid, the police rescued eight models whowere being forced into prostitution, the official said.

The police also arrested three persons for allegedlypushing the models into flesh trade, he said.

