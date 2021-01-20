Three killed in road accident in UP

Three people were killed in a collision between two dumpers near Nahdora village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday evening, SHO, Kabrai, Dipak Kumar Pandey, said.

Those killed included drivers of both the dumpers, Mahesh (36), Upendra (30) and cleaner of one of the vehicles, Chandrabhan (35).

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.PTI COR SAB DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)