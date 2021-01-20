Greater Noida: 3 arrested for stealing motorcycles

Three members of a vehicle-lifting gang have been arrested in Greater Noida and four stolen two-wheelers recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were apprehended from the Dadri area on Tuesday evening, leading to the recovery of the motorcycles stolen from Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Faridabad, they said.

''Those held have been identified as Gaurav from Buandshahr and Amaan and Deen Mohammed, both local residents,'' a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 414 and 482 and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the official said.

