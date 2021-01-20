Kremlin says would welcome Biden's efforts to extend New START arms control treaty

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it remained committed to extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and would welcome efforts promised by the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden to reach agreement.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, which was signed in 2010 and expires in February, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

Biden's choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday that the new U.S. administration would seek to extend the pact and decide how long an extension to pursue.

