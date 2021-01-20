CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agencyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:25 IST
The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.
The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.
Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly ''compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations''.
