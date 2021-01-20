MP: Revenue official caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Lokayukta police on Wednesdaycaught a revenue official while he was allegedly taking abribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man to facilitate his land case herein Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, serving as tehsilar at Ajaygarh in Pannadistrict, allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant tofacilitate a change in a land title and give permission forconstruction of a house, said Rajesh Khede, the deputysuperintendent of police from the anti-corruption watchdog.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting thebribe at a Public Works Department rest house here, he said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of thePrevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

