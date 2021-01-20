Police inspector, constable attacked and injured for carrying out court order

Two policemen who had gone to serve a court warrant to a man in a village under their police station area in Firozabad district were attacked by the man’s family and were injured, an official said.

Firozabad’s City Superintendent of Police M C Mishra said the incident happened on Wednesday morning when Inspector Anand Kumar and Constable Pawan Kumar of Line Paar police station had gone to Bhakti Garhi village to serve a court warrant to a village resident Banvari Lal Baghel.

But Baghel’s family members began pelting stone at the police team, injuring the two police officials, said the SP.

While the inspector suffered minor injuries, the constable had to be admitted to a hospital for the treatment, the SP added.

Following the attack, the police took prompt action and arrested the accused and lodged a criminal case against Baghel and his family members for assaulting the policemen to deter them from carrying out their duty, the SP said.

