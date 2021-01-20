Minister urges Centre to set up vaccine testing lab in Hyd

Telangana Industries Minister K TRama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister HarshVardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and CertificationLaboratory in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab beestablished on the lines of the Central Drug Laboratory atKasauli.

''IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS wrote a letter to@MoHFW_INDIA Sri @drharshvardhan ji and reiterated therequest for establishment of a Vaccine Testing andCertification Laboratory in Hyderabad, on the lines of CentralDrug Laboratory in Kasauli,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao, tweeted on his official account.

The state capital is a major centre of vaccinedevelopment with Bharat Biotech, Biological E Ltd and otherreputed firms having their base in the city.

