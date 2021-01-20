Gujarat ATS nabs man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Anti-TerrorismSquad (ATS) has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedpossession of 1 kg of methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs1 crore, in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch near atemple in Shahibaug area here on Tuesday evening and arrestedSultan Shaikh (25), a resident of Mumbai's Jogeshwari area,with 1 kg of the contraband, the official said.

According to the ATS, a man identified as Wasim, whoworks as a 'khadim' (servant) at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, hadinstructed Shaikh to deliver the drugs to a person near agraveyard in Shahibaug.

''Shaikh has claimed that Wasim's men handed the drugsto him outside a hotel in Mumbai on Monday night and asinstructed, he had brought the parcels to Ahmedabad,'' ATSdeputy superintendent of police B H Chavda said.

Shaikh was asked to deliver the contraband to a man ina red T-shirt outside Musa Suhag graveyard in Shahibaug onTuesday evening, he said.

Although the accused has claimed that this was hisfirst visit to Gujarat, Chavda said more details would emergeduring interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)