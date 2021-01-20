Gujarat ATS nabs man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Ahmedabad

Gujarat ATS nabs man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in AhmedabadPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:35 IST
The Gujarat Anti-TerrorismSquad (ATS) has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedpossession of 1 kg of methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs1 crore, in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.
Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch near atemple in Shahibaug area here on Tuesday evening and arrestedSultan Shaikh (25), a resident of Mumbai's Jogeshwari area,with 1 kg of the contraband, the official said.
According to the ATS, a man identified as Wasim, whoworks as a 'khadim' (servant) at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, hadinstructed Shaikh to deliver the drugs to a person near agraveyard in Shahibaug.
''Shaikh has claimed that Wasim's men handed the drugsto him outside a hotel in Mumbai on Monday night and asinstructed, he had brought the parcels to Ahmedabad,'' ATSdeputy superintendent of police B H Chavda said.
Shaikh was asked to deliver the contraband to a man ina red T-shirt outside Musa Suhag graveyard in Shahibaug onTuesday evening, he said.
Although the accused has claimed that this was hisfirst visit to Gujarat, Chavda said more details would emergeduring interrogation.
