NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:38 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Wednesday arrested gangster Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,in connection with a drugs case from neighbouring Navi Mumbai,an official said, adding some drugs were also seized.

Khan is also a relative of late Karim Lala- a mafiadon in Mumbai who remained active for more than two decadesfrom the sixties to the early eighties.

On a specific information, a team of NCB sleuths ledby Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede picked up Parvez Khan fromhis hideout, he said.

Khan, a notorious drugs supplier, has several casespending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Khan also has links with some drug peddlers, who werearrested earlier by the NCB for Mephedrone (MD) trade.

