Four held for stealing goods from international consignments

The Thane police in Maharashtrahave arrested four persons, including two from Uttar Pradesh,for allegedly stealing goods from international consignments,an official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly stole from consignments ofbedsheets despatched in two containers in October, 2020 tocompanies in the US and Canada, deputy commissioner of policeBhiwandi Yogesh Chavan said.

The accused, who were transporting the consignments toNhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, stole some of the goodsenroute and sold them elsewhere, the official said.

The theft came to light when the companies found thatthey were short of goods worth Rs 1.26 crore and raised theissue with the supplier and manufacturer, it was stated.

An offence was then registered with the Narpoli policein this regard.

A similar theft had taken place when a consignment ofbedsheets sent to the US from Andheri in neighbouring Mumbaiin November, 2020, in which goods worth Rs 1.15 crore werestolen.

Instead of bedsheets the consignee had received hugestones in the containers, the official said.

The police have arrested Sarfraz Mohammad Yunus Ansari(45) and Mohammad Faruq Mohammad Yasin Qureshi (46) fromMumbai and Uttar Pradesh residents Mohammad Rihan MohammadNabi Qureshi (29) and Mohammad Mutzamin Mohammad Hazim Qureshi(30).

The police have managed to recover stolen goods worthover Rs 1.14 crore from Vasai and over Rs 77 lakh from Amrohain Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.

