Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Tantrik dupes man of Rs 3.80 lakh, held

A 59-year-old self-styled tantrikhas been arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating aperson of Rs 3.80 lakh by claiming that a black magic spellwas cast on the victims brother and he could lift it throughspecial pigeons, police said on Wednesday.As the brother of the victim 36 has been unwell forthe last four months, the latter sought the help of thetantrik, a Kondhva police station officer said.The accused initially performed some rituals butlater told the complainant that since the effect of the blackmagic spell is strong upon his brother, it would requirespecial pigeons.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:12 IST
Maharashtra: Tantrik dupes man of Rs 3.80 lakh, held

A 59-year-old self-styled tantrikhas been arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating aperson of Rs 3.80 lakh by claiming that a ''black magic spell''was cast on the victim's brother and he could lift it through''special pigeons'', police said on Wednesday.

As the brother of the victim (36) has been unwell forthe last four months, the latter sought the help of thetantrik, a Kondhva police station officer said.

''The accused initially performed some rituals butlater told the complainant that since the effect of the blackmagic spell is strong upon his brother, it would requirespecial pigeons. He demanded Rs 6.80 lakh from the victim,''the officer said.

The accused told the victim that these special pigeonswill remove the ''spell of black magic'', and his brother wouldbecome healthy, he said.

''The complainant paid the tantrik Rs 6.80 lakh toprocure these pigeons. However, the complainant later changedhis mind and demanded his money back,'' the officer said.

However, the tantrik returned only Rs 3 lakh,following which the victim approached the police.

The accused has been arrested under various sectionsof the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of theMaharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice andOther Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MD, General Manager of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in ACB net

Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI The Managing Director ofTelangana State Warehousing Corporation along with anothersenior official were on Wednesday arrested here by the ACB forallegedly taking Rs 75,000 bribe.The MD and General Manager of the State W...

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Madrids emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as extremely loud. Videos and images shared on social media showed a t...

It's a new day in America, says Biden ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to a new day. Its a new day in America, Biden said via Twitter.As Biden attended Mass on Wednesday morning, his transition team shared th...

Maharashtra: Cong to participate in January 25 'long march'

The Congress, which is one of theconstituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVAgovernment in Maharashtra, will participate in the longmarch planned by farmer organisations in Mumbai on January 25against the three new agri laws of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021