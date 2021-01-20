Maharashtra: Tantrik dupes man of Rs 3.80 lakh, held

A 59-year-old self-styled tantrikhas been arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating aperson of Rs 3.80 lakh by claiming that a ''black magic spell''was cast on the victim's brother and he could lift it through''special pigeons'', police said on Wednesday.

As the brother of the victim (36) has been unwell forthe last four months, the latter sought the help of thetantrik, a Kondhva police station officer said.

''The accused initially performed some rituals butlater told the complainant that since the effect of the blackmagic spell is strong upon his brother, it would requirespecial pigeons. He demanded Rs 6.80 lakh from the victim,''the officer said.

The accused told the victim that these special pigeonswill remove the ''spell of black magic'', and his brother wouldbecome healthy, he said.

''The complainant paid the tantrik Rs 6.80 lakh toprocure these pigeons. However, the complainant later changedhis mind and demanded his money back,'' the officer said.

However, the tantrik returned only Rs 3 lakh,following which the victim approached the police.

The accused has been arrested under various sectionsof the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of theMaharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice andOther Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)