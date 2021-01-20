Left Menu
Noida: Man gets 10-year jail for raping minor, 14th conviction under 'Mission Shakti'

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Wednesday convicted a man of raping a minor in Noida in 2013 and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, a police official said.

This is a 14th conviction in a case of rape in the district since the 'Mission Shakti' campaign was launched in the state last year, the official said.

''On Wednesday, a special judge of the District and Sessions Court hearing the case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act announced 10 years jail term for the accused, a native of Bulandshahr district, in a case of rape lodged against him at Noida Sector 49 police station in 2013,'' a police spokesperson said.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict and ordered an additional two-year jail term if the fine is not paid, the spokesperson added.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) as well as under provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. The 'Mission Shakti' campaign in Uttar Pradesh aims at checking crimes against women and girls, and expediting prosecution in pending cases.

