Guj govt to spend Rs 100 cr to develop Shivrajpur beach

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Wednesday said his government would spend a total ofRs 100 crore in two phases to turn Shivrajpur beach inDevbhumi-Dwarka district into an international level beach.

Shivrajpur, located around 10 kms from Dwarka city, isthe only beach in Gujarat to have the prestigious 'Blue Flag'certification, an official release said.

It was accorded the Blue Flag certificate in Octoberlast year on various criteria, such as water quality andcleanliness.

On Wednesday, Rupani laid the foundation stone forvarious tourist-centric projects worth Rs 20 crore underphase-1 of the beach development project.

Under phase-2, Rs 80 crore would be spent to add somemore facilities and attractions to make it an internationallevel beach, Rupani was quoted as saying in the statement.

''At a cumulative cost of Rs 100 crore, we will turnShivrajpur, a Blue Flag beach, into an international levelbeach. It will have more facilities than those at beaches inGoa. This project would also create employment opportunitiesfor the local youths,'' he said.

Under phase-1, the beach would get a bicycle track,pathway, parking area, drinking water facility, toilet blocks,arrival plaza and tourist facility centre, said TourismMinister Jawahar Chavda in his address at Shivrajpur.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

