Algeria's president undergoes successful surgery on foot in Germany
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday underwent successful surgery on his foot at a hospital in Germany, the presidency said.
Tebboune, 75, has flown to Germany earlier this month to be treated for complications resulting from a coronavirus infection.
