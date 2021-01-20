Two killed in paragliding accident in MP's Khandwa district

Two operators of aparagliding equipment fell 100 feet to their deaths atHanuvantia in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Wednesday,police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm, when the twoemployees of an event management company who were operating aparamotor, fell 100 feet, sub-inspector B S Mandloi of Moondipolice station said.

The deceased have been identified as Gajpal Singh(28), a resident of Budha Mangliyan in Pali district ofRajasthan and Balchand Dangi (32), a native of Bhagora villagein Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The duo was rushed to Moondi community hospital, wherethey were declared brought dead, he said.

Khandwa collector Anay Dwivedi has ordered amagisterial probe into the incident, which will be conductedby Punasa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled theincident at Hanuvantia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)