Two dead, 8 injured in Madrid building explosion, emergency services say

Two dead, 8 injured in Madrid building explosion, emergency services sayReuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:01 IST
At least two people died and eight were injured, including one in a serious condition, in an explosion that brought down a building belonging to the Catholic Church in central Madrid on Wednesday, the local emergency service said.
Emergency services and a Reuters reporter on the scene said a fire was raging inside the partly collapsed building.
