Maha: Two held for possession of rare snakes in Palghar

The police in Maharashtra'sPalghar district arrested two persons for alleged possessionof two-mouthed 'mandul' snakes, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the local crimebranch laid a trap near a hotel in Amboli village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and apprehended the duo who had come to sellthe reptiles, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The police recovered three 'mandul' snakes from a bagfound in the accused's possession, he said.

The police have arrested Sanjay Ishwar Adpatti (30)and Bipin Dhodi (40) under the Wild life Protection Act, theofficial added.

