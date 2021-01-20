Left Menu
1 dead during shooting in foiled theft attempt

Around two months ago, the thieves assaulted him and stole his pigs from his farm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:30 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person who is suspected to have come to steal his pigs from his farm in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Prince, alias Aman, owns around 300 pigs, but some unknown persons were stealing his pigs during lockdown. To prevent the theft, he started surveillance on the farm at nights, police said.

Five-six days ago, he saw two persons loitering in a Santro car near the farm around 3 am. The duo later fled from the spot. Prince chased and fired several rounds at the car, which was fleeing towards Madhuban Chowk, Rohini, police said.

Next morning, Prince came to know that a dead body with gunshot injury was found in a car in Mangolpuri area. After confirming that the car was same at which he had fired shots, he fled away from his house, police added.

On Sunday, police arrested Prince from Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar. One sophisticated pistol, loaded with two live rounds, was found from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Around two months ago, the thieves assaulted him and stole his pigs from his farm. After the incident, he started keeping a weapon with him. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Prince was previously involved in a robbery case and was jailed. After he was released, he began pig rearing in a farm at Bhalswa Dairy, police said. PTI NIT HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

