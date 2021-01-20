Man gets death penalty for rape, murder

A special POCSO court sentenced a man to death on Wednesday for raping and murdering a two-year-old girl here, the verdict coming within a month of the crime.

The girl was found behind the roadside bushes in Kavi Nagar area on December 21, public prosecutor Utkarsh Vats told the media.

Special POCSO court judge Mahendra Srivastava awarded the death penalty to Chandan, who was a close friend of the girl's father. Ten witnesses were produced before the court, Vats said, describing the verdict within 29 days as landmark.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said the culprit was arrested soon after the crime and a charge sheet was filed on December 29. PTI CORRHMB

