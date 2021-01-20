Congress appoints two new working presidents in Karnataka

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka. Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.

The state unit also has Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed as working presidents. Reddy, a former minister, is MLA from BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. Narayan is a former MP from Chamarajanagar. (ANI)

