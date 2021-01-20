Left Menu
Congress appoints two new working presidents in Karnataka

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka.

Updated: 20-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka. Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.

The state unit also has Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed as working presidents. Reddy, a former minister, is MLA from BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. Narayan is a former MP from Chamarajanagar. (ANI)

