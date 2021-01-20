Congress appoints two new working presidents in Karnataka
The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:38 IST
The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka. Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.
The state unit also has Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed as working presidents. Reddy, a former minister, is MLA from BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. Narayan is a former MP from Chamarajanagar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
