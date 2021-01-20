Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Cops attacked for trying to stop loud music, nine booked

Three policemen were injured whena group of people, including some women, attacked them whenthey tried to stop the loud music being played at a localityin Kamptee near Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place late night on Tuesday at RamaNagar area, he said.Following complaints of loud music being played neara library in Rama Nagar area of Kamptee beyond the 10 pmdeadline, a police team rushed to the spot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:42 IST
Maha: Cops attacked for trying to stop loud music, nine booked

Three policemen were injured whena group of people, including some women, attacked them whenthey tried to stop the loud music being played at a localityin Kamptee near Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late night on Tuesday at RamaNagar area, he said.

''Following complaints of loud music being played neara library in Rama Nagar area of Kamptee beyond the 10 pmdeadline, a police team rushed to the spot. They found a groupdancing to loud music,'' the official said.

''When the police team tried to stop the music, thegroup got angry and started using abusive language. Later,they also pushed the policemen and attacked them with stones.

Three cops were injured in it,'' he added.

Additional police force was called to control thesituation, he said.

A case was registered at New Kamptee police stationagainst nine local residents, identified as Akash RashtrapalDeshpande (27), Badal Siddharth Deshbhratar (27),Chandrashekhar Denisham Fule (50), Sunita Deshpande (50),Shraddha alias Puja Deshpande (22), Priyanka Deshbhratar (24),Deepmala Wasnik, Kajal Sharma (29), Sanjivani Fule, the policesaid.

They were booked under IPC sections 353 (assault orcriminal force to deter public servant from discharge of hisduty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting) and othersections, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of Pass in Review. Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observ...

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021