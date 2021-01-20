Maha: Cops attacked for trying to stop loud music, nine booked

Three policemen were injured whena group of people, including some women, attacked them whenthey tried to stop the loud music being played at a localityin Kamptee near Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late night on Tuesday at RamaNagar area, he said.

''Following complaints of loud music being played neara library in Rama Nagar area of Kamptee beyond the 10 pmdeadline, a police team rushed to the spot. They found a groupdancing to loud music,'' the official said.

''When the police team tried to stop the music, thegroup got angry and started using abusive language. Later,they also pushed the policemen and attacked them with stones.

Three cops were injured in it,'' he added.

Additional police force was called to control thesituation, he said.

A case was registered at New Kamptee police stationagainst nine local residents, identified as Akash RashtrapalDeshpande (27), Badal Siddharth Deshbhratar (27),Chandrashekhar Denisham Fule (50), Sunita Deshpande (50),Shraddha alias Puja Deshpande (22), Priyanka Deshbhratar (24),Deepmala Wasnik, Kajal Sharma (29), Sanjivani Fule, the policesaid.

They were booked under IPC sections 353 (assault orcriminal force to deter public servant from discharge of hisduty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting) and othersections, they said.

