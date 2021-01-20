Left Menu
J-K LG Sinha appeals to beneficiaries to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appealed to beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated by COVID-19 vaccines, amid apprehensions of their efficacy.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appealed to beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated by COVID-19 vaccines, amid apprehensions of their efficacy. "There is a need to spread awareness about the vaccine. Both the COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency use approval only after scientists were convinced of their safety. I appeal to all beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated," said LG Sinha.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

