House panel arrives in Kashmir to assess road, travel and hospitality sectors.

The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday on a three-day visit to make an assessment of road, travel and hospitality sectors.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:14 IST
The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday on a three-day visit to make an assessment of road, travel and hospitality sectors. According to a statement, the committee which is headed by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh T G Venkatesh, scheduled to meet various stakeholders to have an appraisal of the issues pertaining to these sectors. It will hold a meeting with concerned stakeholders on issues related to road, travel and hospitality sectors on the day of visit.

They will also hold a meeting with the officials of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, NHAI along with representatives of the Union Territory government on 'Role of highways in Nation building' with reference to the status of National highways/ State highways in the Valley. The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT government, with focus on, 'promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts here.

The delegation will also have an on the spot assessment of the tourism facilities or amenities available at Gulmarg. They will hold a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Tourism, along with representatives of the UT and its Police, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg and various stakeholders of Tourism. The visiting committee members shall hold a meeting with the officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Home affairs, Railways, Tourism, Road Transport and Highways and NHAI on safety and connectivity aspects in the respective sectors. (ANI)

