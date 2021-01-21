Telangana BJP president launches Janajagarana program to raise funds for Ram temple

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP State President and Member of Parliament, on Wednesday, launched the 'Janajagarana' program as a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust here. Speaking to the media, Kumar said, "This program is dedicated to raise funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Everyone must come forward and donate and raise funds for the construction and development of Ram Mandir."

He said that leaders from various political parties have come forward to raise funds for Ram temple. "The response from the public is really good. I also expect the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao to come forward for this noble cause," he added. (ANI)

