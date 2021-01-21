Biden administration will pause some U.S. deportations for 100 days - DHS

Biden administration will pause some U.S. deportations for 100 days - DHSReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:25 IST
The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will pause some deportations for 100 days in order to ensure "fair and effective immigration enforcement" and focus on U.S.-Mexico border security and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo issued late Wednesday.
Biden promised the deportation moratorium on the campaign trail.
