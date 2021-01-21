Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane; 3 held, 2 women rescued

Police have busted a flesh traderacket at a lodge in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra andarrested three persons in this connection, an official said onThursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid onthe lodge on Tuesday night and rescued two women, aged 32 and23 years, from there, the official from Narpoli police stationsaid.

Three persons, including the manager of the lodge andtwo waiters, were arrested for allegedly forcing the womeninto prostitution, he said.

A case was registered against them under relevantsections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic(Prevention) Act, he said.

