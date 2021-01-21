Telangana reports 226 new cases

A total of 226 new COVID-19 cases, 224 discharges and 1 death were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours informed the state health department. The cumulative count of covid cases in the state has now reached 2,92,621.

It includes 2,87,117 discharges and 1,584 deaths. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,920. According to the state health ministry, a total of 7,46,842 beneficiaries had been vaccinated up till 6 pm on January 20. (ANI)

