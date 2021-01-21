Left Menu
Bombay HC dismisses Sonu Sood's plea challenging BMC notice on illegal construction

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed actor Sonu Sood's petition challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice on "illegal" construction at his residence.

21-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed actor Sonu Sood's petition challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice on "illegal" construction at his residence. The BMC had on January 4 filed a written complaint at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP Act). The BMC in its complaint sought an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

In response, Sood filed an application in the HC, challenging the notice issued against him. The alleged unauthorised developments and additions have been made in a Shakti Sagar residential building in the Juhu area of the metropolis.As per the complaint issued by the BMC, Sood was first served a notice on October 27, 2020, and the deadline to respond to that ended on November 26 the same year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its affidavit before the Bombay High Court in Sood's alleged illegal construction case on Wednesday told the HC that Sood was a 'habitual offender'. "Sonu Sood is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy commercial proceeds of their unauthorised constructions and therefore has once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as the hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the licensing department," the BMC said. (ANI)

