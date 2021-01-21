HC rejects Sood's plea against illegal construction notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and an interim application filed byBollywood actor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over allegedillegal construction carried out by him at his residentialbuilding in Juhu area of Mumbai.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan, while dismissing theactor's appeal and application, said, ''Law helps only thosewho are diligent.'' Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh sought a time of 10 weeksto comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC) in October last year, and requested the HCto direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action.

The court, however, refused and said the actor hadample opportunity in the past and if required, he couldapproach the civic body.

''The ball is now in the office of the BMC...you (Sood)may approach them,'' Justice Chavan said.

''You (Sood) are too late. You had ample opportunity,''the judge added.

Sood approached the high court earlier this monthchallenging an order of a city civil court at Dindoshi thathad dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice issued overthe alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

The actor in the interim application had sought anorder from the high court restraining the BMC from taking anycoercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

As per the BMC, Sood had carried out structuralchanges in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar',and converted it into a hotel without taking requisitepermissions.

The actor in his plea claimed he had not carried outany illegal or unauthorised construction in the building.

''The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes inthe building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only thosechanges that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional andTown Planning (MRTP) Act have been done,'' Sood's advocateAmogh Singh had argued.

After receiving the notice from the BMC, the actor hadapproached the civil court, but failed to get relief followingwhich he filed an appeal in the high court.

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint atthe Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged againstSood for allegedly converting the residential building into ahotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after theBMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedlynot complied with the requisitions and was continuingunauthorised construction even after the notice was served tohim in October last year.

The police are yet to register FIR in the case.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like''Dabangg'', ''Jodha Akbar'' and ''Simmba'', came into spotlightlast year for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reachtheir homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

