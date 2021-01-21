MP: 17-yr-old rape victim dies after sleeping pills overdose

A 17-year-old victim of rape, ina case where the accused is an elderly newspaper owner, hasdied after allegedly taking an overdose of sleeping pills inBhopal, an official said Thursday.

The girl was admitted to Government Hamidia Hospitalhere on Monday night after she consumed sleeping pills at ashelter home in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Her condition was critical and she died on Wednesdaynight, the hospital's superintendent, Dr I D Chourasia, said.

The autopsy will be done soon, he added.

In July last year, a case was registered against theaccused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local newspaper, of rapingfive minor girls on several occasions.

The girl who took sleeping pills was one of thevictims, Inspector General, Bhopal range, Upendra Jain said onWednesday.

The five victims had been kept in a government shelterhome in view of the security.

Of them, two girls fell ill and were admitted to thehospital on Monday night, the police official said.

One of them allegedly consumed an excess dose ofsleeping pills, he said, adding that the district collectorhad ordered the magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia onWednesday said an inquiry is underway to find out how the girlgot sleeping pills in the shelter home.

Besides Miya, who had been arrested from Jammu andKashmir, his accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma (21) has also beenbooked for abetting the crime, police had said.

In July last year, the police claimed to have seizedporn CDs, high-end cars, liquor bottles, bones of wild animalsand other things during raids on premises linked to Miya.

He is facing charges under various sections of theIndian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from SexualOffences Act (POCSO).

The police have also invoked the Excise Act and theWildlife Act following seizure of liquor, an antler and bonesof wild animals from his flats, and the Scheduled Castes andScheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as two of thevictims belong to these communities.

