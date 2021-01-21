Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: Fire breaks out in Serum Institute of India

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:40 IST
Pune: Fire breaks out in Serum Institute of India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the SerumInstitute of India's Manjari premises here on Thursdayafternoon, a fire brigade official said.

''The fire broke in a building in the premises. We havesent water tenders to the spot,'' the official said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield vaccine, usedin the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronaviruspandemic, is made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary gives initial approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines

Hungarys drug regulator has given initial approval for use of Britains AstraZeneca and Russias Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Foreign Minis...

Haikyuu!! Season 5’s delay is possible, what viewers can see next

Since Haikyuu Season 4 part 2 dropped its finale on December 19, last year, the anime lovers have turned aggressive to know when Season 5 will take place. Now Haikyuu Season 5 has become a highly anticipated anime series, thanks to the rema...

Maha: Locals stage unique protest against birthday banners in Ambejogai

In a bid to discourage people from defacing buildings with banners and to highlight the foolishness of the practice, residents of a locality in Maharashtras Beed district put up hoardings sending outbirthday wishes to dogs.People often inst...

India hands over 2 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh

India has handed over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh under grant assistance, a senior minister said on Thursday.The vaccines were given to Bangladesh at a crucial time when the number of coronavirus cases in the nation c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021