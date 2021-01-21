Pune: Fire breaks out in Serum Institute of India

A fire broke out at the SerumInstitute of India's Manjari premises here on Thursdayafternoon, a fire brigade official said.

''The fire broke in a building in the premises. We havesent water tenders to the spot,'' the official said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield vaccine, usedin the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronaviruspandemic, is made.

