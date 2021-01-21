Left Menu
Man with Telangana roots behind US President Biden's speeches

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:02 IST
A man of Indian origin withhis roots in Telangana is behind the meticulously craftedspeeches of new US President Joe Biden.

Biden's speech writer is Vinay Reddy Cholleti, son ofan Indian doctor who migrated to the US in the 1970s.

Vinay's father Narayana Reddy had migrated fromPothireddypet,a village in Telangana's Karimnagar district,after completing MBBS.

Relatives and others in the village are proud ofVinay's achievement.

''It is a matter of pride for us when one of usreaches such a top position.America is a global power,'' afamily member, who does not want to be named, said.

Understanding of politics and societal issues isprobably in Vinay's genes as his grandfather TirupatiReddy had served as the village sarpanch.

According to Pullachary, sarpanch of Pothireddypet,Vinay is the second of Narayana Reddy's three sons.

He was born and brought up in the United States.

''We are happy that Vinay of our village is in a goodposition in America,'' Pullachary said.

Narayana Reddy still maintains ties withPothireddypet, the family member said, adding he visited thevilage a year ago.

The family had contributed funds to a temple in thevillage recently and is also said to have donated to a school,he said.

