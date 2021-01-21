Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.All six persons were hospitalised and five of them discharged after treatment but the condition of a woman in the family was stated to be critical, the police said.The incident took place at Patwari village, under Bisrakh police station area, on Thursday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:51 IST
Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.

All six persons were hospitalised and five of them discharged after treatment but the condition of a woman in the family was stated to be critical, the police said.

“The incident took place at Patwari village, under Bisrakh police station area, on Thursday. There was a leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in their house which led to the fire, injuring all residents,” a police spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Rubi (25), Chandni (20), Muskan (18), and three children aged 4, 5 and 6 years. Five of them have been discharged after initial treatment, the spokesperson said.

Rubi, whose two children are among the injured, is still under treatment in the hospital and is in a critical condition, the official said, adding necessary legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear

AC Milan players Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez are available for selection again after their latest coronavirus tests, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. Croatia forward Rebic and Bosnia midfielder Krunic have made a full ...

US News Roundup: Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House; U.S. President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White HousePresident Joe Biden launched initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic, tackling his top pri...

Rijiju attends Zanskar Winter Sports Festival in Ladakh, assures sporting facilities in UT

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the ongoing Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival and assured sports infrastructure development in the Union Territory. Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festiva...

U.S. envoy Kerry calls for climate change measures to be speeded up

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said on Thursday measures to tackle climate change needed to be ramped up significantly, and achieving net zero global carbon emissions by 2050 would require a radical transformation of the economy.Fail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021