Man held for objectionable post on social media in J-K’s Reasi

A man was arrested by police for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media hurting the sentiments of a community in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

Police Station Pouni received information that a man has uploaded objectionable content with malicious intentions on Facebook which has hurt the sentiments of a community, they said.

Police swung into action and registered a case and set the investigation process into motion, the officials said, adding the accused was also arrested.

Reasi Police said it is committed to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district.

