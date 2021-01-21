Left Menu
EU will have privileges, immunities needed to work in UK, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:52 IST
The European Union's delegation to Britain will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable it to work, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"The EU, its delegation and staff will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable them to carry out their work in the UK effectively," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's a matter of fact that the EU is a collective of nations, but it's not a state ... in its own right," he said.

