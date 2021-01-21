Left Menu
Organiser booked for holding event for BJP MLA amid lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:58 IST
The police on Thursday registeredan FIR against the organiser of an event held for a BJP MLA,which violated the COVID-19 lockdown norms in the westernsuburb of Kandivali here, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by social activist SantoshGholap, the Kandivali police registered an FIR against theorganiser of the event that was held to celebrate BJP MLASunil Rane completing a year in office in October, 2020, theofficial said.

Around 1,000 to 1,500 people had gathered for theevent that was held at Raghuleela Mall on October 24, 2020, hesaid.

''We have registered an FIR against the event organiserand not against the BJP MLA,'' deputy commissioner of Police(DCP) Zone 11 Vishal Thakur said.

In his statement, the complainant has alleged that hefound hoardings of the event in Kandivali and also came acrosssome videos of it on social media, it was stated.

An FIR under sections 188 (disobeying the order ofpublic servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spreadinfection), among other provisions of the IPC was registered,the official said, adding that no arrests have been made inthis regard so far.

