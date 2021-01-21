Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the bail pleas of three people in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying the eye witnesses' statements cannot be thrown into dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are ''planted witnesses''.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail applications of Aman Kashyap, Pradeep Rai and Ashish in the case related to the alleged murder of one Monish during the riots in Dayalpur area in February last year.

The court said two independent public witnesses have categorically identified all the three accused to be allegedly part of the riotous mob and indulging in rioting.

It further noted no cogent explanation has come forward as to why the call detail record (CDR) location of Rai and Kashyap were showing at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.

''Though, no CCTV footage of the incident in question thereby capturing the image of applicant(s) (Kashyap, Rai and Ashish) is available on record, but the eye witnesses' account cannot be brushed aside at this stage, as their statements duly corroborates the recovery of sword and wooden stick (danda) from the houses of Kashyap and Ashish respectively. ''The statements of eye witnesses cannot be thrown into dustbin at this stage merely on the bleak allegations of the counsels (for the accused) that they are planted witnesses,'' the court said in its order.

It further observed that the statements of witnesses can be said to be delayed when they are known to the police and yet it does not record them, but in a riots case, police hardly has any idea as to who the witnesses were.

''Further, people normally do not come forward and it is admitted position on record that on the date of incident nearly 10,000 PCR calls were recorded in the area of Police station Dayalpur. Thereafter, on the basis of these calls, police reverted back and traced out some of the witnesses.

''Therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case in hand, it cannot be said that there is delay in recording of statements of witnesses by investigating agency,'' it said.

It noted that if released on bail at this stage, there is a possibility that the accused may threaten the witnesses who are residents of the same locality.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused claimed they have been falsely implicated in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed the bail pleas saying eye witnesses' statements recorded under sections 161 (examination by police) and 164 (by magistrate) of the Code of Criminal Procedure alleged that the accused persons along with others had given beatings to the deceased and taken away his mobile phone during the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.DES21 PB-BIRD-FLU 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjabs Mohali Chandigarh Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjabs Mohali are to be culled after some samples from ...

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the countrys Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.Sousa, 50, won the Champions League ...

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-st...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021