Man gets RI for life for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court heresentenced an autorickshaw driver to rigorous imprisonment forlife for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in suburbanGoregaon in 2015.

Special judge Bharti Kale on Wednesday found ShivKumar alias Shiva Rana guilty of the offence under provisionsof the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Actand IPC.

According to the prosecution, the incident took placein 2015 when the victim was returning home after buying milkand was accosted by the accused on the pretext of offering aride home.

The accused forcibly took the child to a forested areain Aarey Colony and sexually assaulted her, following which hethrew her out of the autorickshaw, it was stated.

A motorcycle-borne man who was passing by spotted thegirl crying and brought her to a police station, from whereshe was taken to a hospital, the court was informed.

The girl had sustained severe injuries and had to behospitalised for three to four months, the victim's mother hadtold court.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma said as manyas 29 witness, including victim's parents and doctors wereexamined during the course of trial.

