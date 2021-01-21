ECB'S Lagarde wishes 'smart and inclusive' Yellen success as U.S. Treasury Sec

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday welcomed what she predicted would be "smart and inclusive" leadership of the U.S. economy under Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen. "I ... wish my colleague and friend Janet Yellen the very best in her endeavour to lead the U.S. economy in the way that she can only do it. Inclusively and very smartly," Lagarde told the bank's post-policy meeting news conference.

Yellen was Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018.

