Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB'S Lagarde wishes 'smart and inclusive' Yellen success as U.S. Treasury Sec

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday welcomed what she predicted would be "smart and inclusive" leadership of the U.S. economy under Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen. Inclusively and very smartly," Lagarde told the bank's post-policy meeting news conference. Yellen was Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:06 IST
ECB'S Lagarde wishes 'smart and inclusive' Yellen success as U.S. Treasury Sec

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday welcomed what she predicted would be "smart and inclusive" leadership of the U.S. economy under Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen. "I ... wish my colleague and friend Janet Yellen the very best in her endeavour to lead the U.S. economy in the way that she can only do it. Inclusively and very smartly," Lagarde told the bank's post-policy meeting news conference.

Yellen was Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Man dies in police custody, three cops booked for 'murder'

A case of murder wasregistered against three constables attached to a policestation in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday following thedeath of a theft suspect in their custody allegedly due totorture, officials said on Thursday.The vict...

Maha: IT engineer wins Gram Panchayat polls in Latur

At a time when most youngsters optfor cushy, high-paying corporate jobs, a 22-year-old ITengineer chose to contest the Gram Panchayat elections and wonin Maharashtras Latur district.Sandhya Gautam Sonkamble won the recently-held GramPanchay...

Ker assembly rejects resolution to remove Speaker; Opp walks out

The Kerala Assembly onThursday rejected aresolution moved by the Opposition UDFseeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan over allegationsagainst him in the dollarsmugglingcase and irregularitiesin modifications undertaken in the legisla...

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.DES21 PB-BIRD-FLU 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjabs Mohali Chandigarh Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjabs Mohali are to be culled after some samples from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021