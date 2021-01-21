Left Menu
5,942 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi today

The daily number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to healthcare workers in the national capital neared the 6,000-mark for the first time on Thursday with 5,942 newly administered vaccines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The daily number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to healthcare workers in the national capital neared the 6,000-mark for the first time on Thursday with 5,942 newly administered vaccines. As per the health department, 24 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported across the city.

However, the total number of vaccines administered today still did not reach the target of 8,100 shots at 81 centres in Delhi. In order to address these apprehensions related to vaccinations in the minds of healthcare workers, the Delhi government undertook a counseling program on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 227 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total cases in the national capital to 6,33,276. The death toll in Delhi now stands at 10,782. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

