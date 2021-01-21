Left Menu
Andaman and Nicobar Command to hold mega military drill next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:14 IST
A mega military exercise involving assets of the Army, the Navy, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard will take place next week at the Andaman and Nicobar Command with an aim to further enhance their operational convergence, officials said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the only tri-services command of the country.

''The tri-services exercise aims to fine tune joint war-fighting capabilities and SOPs (standard operating procedures) towards enhancing operational synergy,'' spokesperson of the Indian Army Colonel Aman Anand said.

The exercise would involve participation and deployment of elements of the Army's amphibious brigade along with supporting forces, including the Special Forces of the Navy, officials said.

The Indian Navy will deploy its frontline destroyers, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, landing ships and ship-borne helicopters among others. The Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard will also deploy their key assets, they added.

The exercise will involve synergised application of maritime surveillance assets, air defence systems, submarines and other key assets, the officials said.

They said concurrently, joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) exercise involving various technical, electronic and human intelligence from three services will also be tested.

According to the officials, the ISR exercise will validate the capabilities of intelligence gathering from space, air, land and sea based assets, its analysis and sharing to achieve battlefield transparency for quick decision making at different stages of operation.

''The joint force would execute multi-domain, high-intensity offensive and defensive manoeuvres in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, and carry out amphibious landing operations, air operations, helicopters-borne insertion of the Special Forces culminating in tactical follow-on operations on land,'' said an official. The 'Exercise Kavach' is taking place at a time the Indian armed forces are maintaining a high-state of operational readiness in all frontline bases along the Line of Actual Control in view of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh.

