Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and lauded its efforts for national security.

The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed received the army chief on arrival at its headquarters in capital Islamabad.

General Bajwa was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation during the visit and he “appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the ISI head office in November last year and was briefed about national security.

